Ceasefire update came from US, unlike Indira’s era: UP Cong chief

State Congress president Ajai Rai on Sunday questioned how information about a reported ceasefire between India and Pakistan surfaced, pointing out that it came from the United States rather than either of the two countries.

Rai was speaking at a function at the state Congress headquarters, where party leaders marked Mother’s Day by paying tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi. “Today on Mother’s Day, we remember Indira Gandhi, who, during the 1971 war, stood firm and refused to bow to US pressure. This led to the creation of Bangladesh. She never allowed any foreign power to interfere in India’s decisions,” Rai said.

Floral tributes were offered at Indira Gandhi’s statue within the party office campus. Drawing a contrast between the past and present, Rai said, “Things were different then. Indira Gandhi made the decision herself and split Pakistan into two. Today, the information about a ceasefire emerges from the USA, even while India and Pakistan are reportedly engaged in military action.”

He referred to the 1971 Indo-Pak war, during which Indira Gandhi supported the Bangladesh independence movement. “Indira Gandhi’s leadership not only ensured India’s victory but also strengthened the country’s strategic position in the region,” he added.

Several senior leaders, including former MLA Satish Ajmani and former Congress vice president Dinesh Singh, were present at the gathering.