Census 2027: Self-enumeration in Uttar Pradesh from November 16-30

The self-enumeration facility for the second phase of Census 2027 in Uttar Pradesh will begin on November 16, allowing households to submit their details online before census enumerators visit their homes, a senior official said on Saturday. The first phase of Census 2027, comprising house listing and housing census, was completed in Uttar Pradesh between May 22 and June 20 this year. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Director and chief principal census officer, Uttar Pradesh, Sheetal Verma said the online facility would remain available until November 30 through the official portal ‘se.census.gov.in’.

Thereafter, the population enumeration exercise, including caste enumeration, will be conducted from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027 with household visits by enumerators who will collect information through a questionnaire.

The first phase of Census 2027, comprising house listing and housing census, was completed in Uttar Pradesh between May 22 and June 20 this year.

Along with caste-related details, personal, social, educational, and economic details will be collected through a set of 40 questions about each family and resident during the second phase of the census, Verma said.

The questions will include details of the individual’s name, relationship to the head of the family, gender, date of birth and age, marital status, nationality, religion, disability, language, education, economic activity, occupation, workplace, migration as well as the caste of the person, she said.

The 2027 Census is the 16th census in the country and the eighth since independence. For the first time, families have been given the opportunity to self-enumerate online before the enumerator visits their homes.

“During self-enumeration, people should fill in the information requested in the questionnaire. After submitting the questionnaire, they will receive a unique Self-Enumeration Identification Number (SE ID). People should provide the SE ID to the enumerator when they visit their home. The enumerator will retrieve the data and information submitted by the person through SE ID in the mobile app. The final data will be submitted by the enumerator. Self-enumeration will not only save time but also ensure that all the information is entered accurately,” Verma said.

While conducting self-enumeration using a mobile phone, it is crucial to pin-drop the correct location of the house. People can use the “current location” option while conducting self-enumeration using the mobile device at their home, she said.

Self-enumeration is optional. From December 1, enumerators will visit all households in their assigned area within the prescribed timeframe. For households that have completed self-enumeration, they will collect information through the SE ID and for households that have not completed self-enumeration online, they will collect information through a mobile app, she said.

The reference date for the Census is set for January 5, 2027 at 00:00 hours. The population data will be collected based on this fixed point in time. The homeless population will be counted on the night of January 4, 2027. It will be ensured that no one is left out during the counting, she said.

The Census will be conducted in all 75 districts, 350 tehsils, 783 statutory towns, and 104,004 villages of the state. A total of 1,195 charges have been designated in the state. In the first phase, 390,717 Houselisting Blocks (HLBs) were created. In the second phase, the census will be conducted through approximately 480,000 Enumeration Blocks (EBs).

Approximately 560,000 enumerators and supervisors will carry out the population enumeration. Each enumerator has been assigned the responsibility of counting approximately 800 to 850 individuals or 180 to 200 census houses.

The confidentiality of Census records is ensured under Section 15 of the Census Act, 1948. Personal information provided by each household is kept confidential. The Census has no connection to citizenship or tax assessment and no documents or OTPs will be required, Verma said.