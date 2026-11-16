Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Census 2027 would help identify the actual needs of different sections of society and ensure that no eligible person is deprived of government welfare schemes, citing the Musahar community in eastern UP as an example of those overlooked in previous census exercises. Census 2027 to help identify welfare needs, ensure no one is left out: UP CM

Speaking at the launch of the self-enumeration process for Census 2027 in the state in Lucknow, Adityanath said a large section of society remained deprived of government schemes because it was left out during earlier censuses, whose data was subsequently used to formulate welfare programmes.

"Through my public engagement, I have observed that a large segment of society remains deprived of government schemes because they were overlooked during the census exercise. Since the very same data is later used to formulate these schemes, this group naturally remains deprived, especially the 'Musahar' community," he said.

The chief minister said the Musahar community was among the most destitute sections of society, with its members lacking even legal ownership of the land on which their huts stand.

"Had they been honestly included in past censuses and their extreme distress discussed, then would this community still be on the brink of starvation, even after 70 years of Independence? This raises a serious question about the lack of sensitivity within our entire system," Adityanath said.

He said had accurate information about the community's plight been collected earlier, its members could have been recognised as rightful beneficiaries of government schemes and action plans formulated for them as early as the first Five-Year Plan.

"Had we gathered correct information and drawn the government's attention towards their plight, they would have been recognised as rightful beneficiaries of state schemes, and action plans could have been formulated for them in the first Five-Year Plan," he said.

Adityanath said after assuming office, he had to devise a separate scheme for the community, subsequently ensuring that its members were fully covered under government welfare programmes.

"If an eligible individual's name is omitted from the census, they may remain deprived of the benefits of government schemes for a long time," he said.

Highlighting the importance of accurate census data in planning infrastructure, the chief minister said situations such as having three schools in one location while none existed for several kilometres in another were a consequence of inadequate information.

The census would help assess the actual requirements for schools, health centres, roads and other basic infrastructure, he said, adding that Census 2027 would play an important role in shaping the overall development of Uttar Pradesh.

Based on accurate and authentic data, the government would be able to formulate concrete action plans for future initiatives and ensure their effective implementation at the grassroots level, he said.

Adityanath said most of the state's development schemes had so far been based on data from the 2011 Census, making it essential to use the new exercise to determine the actual social, economic and demographic status of every section of society.

Emphasising the importance of data, he said, "The one who possesses accurate data will be able to formulate and implement their plans more effectively. Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country. One in every six people in India lives in UP, while one in every 36 people in the world resides in the state."

The chief minister urged officials and staff engaged in the census exercise to perform their duties with complete integrity, sensitivity and politeness.

No individual should be left out of the census, he said, calling for special efforts to cover people living in remote settlements, tenants, migrant workers, individuals living alone, the elderly, nomadic tribes and marginalised sections of society.

He said the census was not merely an official government task but a national mission aimed at building a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India.

Calling for greater public awareness through the media and social media, Adityanath said participation of every individual was necessary to formulate an effective development action plan for the coming decade.

He said the self-enumeration facility would be available in Uttar Pradesh from November 16 to November 30, allowing citizens to register information about themselves and their families through the official portal.

A door-to-door population census would subsequently be conducted from December 1 to January 4, he said.

During the second phase, 40 questions covering religion, caste, education, occupation, mother tongue and other demographic aspects would be asked of every individual.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh, given its massive population, bore a special responsibility in the census exercise. Its successful completion would require administrative coordination, active participation of public representatives and public awareness.

District Magistrates would personally lead the campaign and review its progress daily, he said.

The exercise would cover the state's 18 divisions, 75 districts, 350 tehsils, 825 development blocks, 57,694 gram panchayats and 1,04,004 revenue villages. A helpline number, 1855, has also been set up to provide assistance, he added.

As part of the country's first digital census, the self-enumeration process will be conducted across Uttar Pradesh from November 16 to 30, 2026.

Through the facility, people will be able to submit details about their families and residences online through a dedicated portal from the convenience of their homes.

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