Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Centre at Era university to train doctors in reducing maternal, under-five mortality rate
lucknow news

Centre at Era university to train doctors in reducing maternal, under-five mortality rate

A regional resource training centre (RRTC) at Era University will train doctors of Bahraich, Gonda, Hardoi and Rae Bareilly on how to reduce maternal and under-five mortality rate
The experts will train doctors and other medical staff in batches via mannequin and simulators at Era University.
Published on May 14, 2022 07:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Aiming to reduce maternal and under-five mortality rate, a regional resource training centre (RRTC) was launched at the Era University on Saturday.

“Era University has been assigned responsibility to train doctors from four districts-- Bahraich, Gonda, Hardoi and Rae Bareilly. The experts will train doctors and other medical staff in batches via mannequin and simulators at the Era University,” said Seema Tandon, deputy director first referral unit/ RRTC.

Dr Fareha Khatoon has been made the nodal officer for the RRTC at Era University.

“Coordination between experts and participating doctors will also be under focus to ensure best results,” said Dr Farzana Mahdi, vice chancellor Era University.

“We have identified a team and set up a lab that will ensure hands on training for medical staff so that the benefit goes to the patients coming to the hospital,” said Prof MMA Faridi, principal of the Era’s Lucknow Medical College.

Training has also been launched at the newly set up RRTC at Era University and the skill lab.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP