Centre-state disputes over census, NEP affect public interest: Mayawati

Raising concerns over political disputes between the Centre and the states, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said divisive politics regarding census and new education policy (NEP) may affect the public and the national interests. BSP chief Mayawati. (HT file)

In a series of post on X in Hindi, Mayawati wrote, “It is natural that the public and national interest will be affected using these disputes between the states and the Centre for political gains, reallocation of Lok Sabha seats based on census, new education policy and imposition of language, etc. Good governance is that which takes the entire country along as per the Constitution.”

She highlighted the problems faced by children in government schools, especially those from marginalised communities, and urged the government to re-evaluate its stance on English education.

“Anyway, the government should pay attention to how the children studying in government schools, especially those from the oppressed and neglected poor, Dalits, tribals and backwards classes, can progress in IT and skilled fields without acquiring knowledge of English. Hatred towards language is inappropriate,” she wrote.

On her party’s review meeting focusing on strengthening the party’s organisation, the BSP chief wrote: “In-depth review meeting was held in Delhi on the preparation and strengthening of BSP organisation in Maharashtra, Gujarat in the West and Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in South India and on increasing the mass base of the party etc and resolve to further enhance the work of the party with full body, mind and money as per the guidelines.”