Ceremonial parade of 103 NCOs held at Lucknow AMC Centre

A ceremonial parade was held at Officers Training College, Army Medical Corps (AMC) Centre and College, Lucknow, as part of the training curriculum of senior cadre course on Wednesday (January 12).

103 non-commissioned officers (NCOs), who will be assuming higher ranks in times to come, were trained at the college. Military training to the soldiers has raised their morale, confidence and self-esteem thereby preparing them to assume junior leadership roles with values, ethos and culture of Armed Forces Medical Service as flag bearers.

The ceremonial parade was witnessed by course officers of Medical Officers Junior Command Course (MOJCC) and Basic Nursing Officers’ Course (BNOC). The parade was marked by military precision and customary elegance. The ceremonial parade was reviewed by Major General JP Prasad, Commandant and Chief Instructor, Officers Training College, AMC Centre and College.

This course was conducted during the pandemic while adhering to Covid protocol. These Covid warriors have been trained in various aspects of Covid management from the lessons learnt in past. Havildar (nursing assistant) Pramod Kumar P was adjudged best in drill while havildar (nursing assistant) E Juno was adjudged the best in physical fitness test.

Major General JP Prasad exhorted the NCOs to uphold the traditions of Army Medical Corps by maintaining the highest order of professional competence. He complimented all of them on their meticulous conduct of parade.