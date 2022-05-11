Cervical cancer screening training prog launch today in UP
LUCKNOW With an aim to identify cervical cancer cases at an early stage, a training programme to screen patients will be launched for gynaecologists and nurses in UP on Thursday jointly by the National Health Mission (NHM) and Clinton Health Access Initiative.
The programme will introduce Thermal Ablation (TA) devices for treatment of Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN) to strengthen cervical cancer prevention.
These devices have been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) for CIN treatment and included in National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) guidelines on “Screening and Management of Cervical Cancer at Secondary Level Health Care Facilities.”
In the first phase, doctors at district level women hospitals and nurses will be trained by experts. Gradually, the training will be imparted to medical staff at community health centres too, said Kausar Kidwai, senior manager, Cervical Cancer Screening and Treatment Program, Clinton Health Access Initiative.
Under the programme, the focus is to ensure that every eligible woman is screened, every screen-positive woman receives accurate diagnosis, and every screen positive woman is treated or linked to care.
