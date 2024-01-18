Chaos among passengers after ‘bonfire’ on board Sangam Exp

KANPUR There was chaos on board the Meerut-Prayagraj Sangam Express after unidentified supporters of farmer leaders lit a small ‘bonfire’ in the air-conditioned coach (M3), seeking relief from the winter chill. Harried by the smoke, other passengers sought refuge in other compartments and informed the railway control room, said officials. Himanshu Shekhar, chief spokesperson of North-Central Railways, said an FIR against the accused would be filed as per rules. (Pic for representation)

A passenger reportedly made a video of this incident and sent it to the railway minister. Subsequently, the train was stopped for more than its scheduled halt at Kanpur Central station. The GRP and RPF personnel went inside the coach and found that the information was correct.

In preliminary investigation, it was found that the fire was lit by supporters of Kushal Pal Arya, national vice-president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait faction). Gaurav Tikait, the youth brigade president of the union, was also travelling in this train, said station director Ashutosh Singh.

“The control room was informed that a fire had been lit in the AC coach, resulting in the compartment being filled with smoke. Based on this information, the GRP and RPF inspected Kanpur Central, said Singh.

At that time, there was no actual fire, but passengers reported that some leaders sat around a hearth in which the fire was kindled using papers and other articles.

Sanjeev Kumar, circle officer of GRP, said the train was allowed proceed after farmer leaders were asked not to repeat such an act in future.

Approximately 150 farmer union members were on the train. RPF inspector BP Singh said farmers’ leaders were warned not to engage in any fire-related activities during their onward journey. “Both RPF and GRP in Prayagraj have been informed, and appropriate action will be taken there,” he added. Himanshu Shekhar, chief spokesperson of North-Central Railways, said an FIR against the accused would be filed as per rules.