Chart your success through challenges: CM Yogi to youth

Underscoring the immense potential of the country’s youth, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the entire world is looking towards them with renewed hope. UP CM Yogi Adityanath offering Ashtami puja in the ongoing Shardiya Navratri in Gorakhpur on October 10. (HT photo)

“Without a doubt, the future belongs to India. The youth should navigate their way through challenges and success will surely follow,” he added. Yogi expressed these views while addressing the students of the inaugural batch at the Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology (MPIT), which is operated by the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad in Gorakhpur.

Stating that knowledge, science and labour flow continuously in India, the CM said, “Tradition, hard work and progress are integral to our nature. This quality makes us truly unique in the world.”

He also stressed the need for aligning with global standards. “We must also meet the expectations of parents. For this, students and teachers should work together. Study national and international journals regularly and make use of e-libraries to advance yourselves,” Yogi added.

Highlighting the importance of embracing technology in order to simplify life and address real-world challenges, the CM stressed the need for innovations that propel development while maintaining harmony with nature.

He said Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a major employment hub. “The state is making significant strides toward becoming a centre for semiconductors, a key component of today’s technological era. Both direct and cyclical investments are pouring in,” Yogi said.

“Therefore, it is the responsibility of technical institutions to step forward and provide skilled labour to meet this growing demand,” he added. The CM also urged technical institutions to focus on skill development to capitalise on the growing employment opportunities in this sector.

“India plays a dominant role in Silicon Valley’s computer technology sector, with a significant contribution from the youth of UP. After Silicon Valley, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, UP must also progress rapidly in this field,” he added.

“A Centre of Excellence is being developed at the Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology to meet world-class standards. The centre will serve as a resource for 15 other technical institutions in eastern Uttar Pradesh, offering courses in drone technology, artificial intelligence, and space technology,” the CM said.

He urged faculty members to analyse the growing demand for specific courses in the international market and acknowledged the significant contributions of Tata Consultancy Services in the sector.