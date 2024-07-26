Cheating via remote access exposed in CSIR NET, says UP STF

LUCKNOW Cheating through remote access device was exposed by the UP STF on Friday morning during the Council of Scientific and Industrial Reasearch (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (NET) at Subharti Vishwavidyalaya, a private university in Meerut, ADG (law and order) Amitabh Yash said in Lucknow. The ADG said lab employee, Arun Sharma, and two others have been taken into custody for information on the cheating racket. (Pic for representation)

This exam determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of assistant professor and junior research fellowship in Indian institutes. The online exam was scheduled on July 25, 26 and 27 in two shifts.

The STF carried out a search in the examination lab of the university and found an extra admin computer in the server room operational through local area network (LAN) and two laptops having ‘Any Desk’, remote access software, installed in them. The STF team also recovered a cell phone from an employee in the lab having roll numbers of four candidates and IP addresses of their systems, said the ADG.

He said these IP addresses of the candidates’ systems were shared with a private person outside the examination centre through which he could access the screen of the preferred candidates and helped them by sharing correct answers to the questions from outside the exam centre.

“Apart from four candidates, the STF team has retrieved details of 11 candidates, who appeared in the first and second shifts of the examination on July 25, from the deleted file of the cellphone recovered,” he added.

