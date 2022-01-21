City gym owners, trainers seek relief

On the lines of Maharashtra, Haryana and now West Bengal, Lucknow gym owners, trainers and fitness enthusiasts are seeking relief from the government officials to reopen the gyms following the Covid19 protocols. The Uttar Pradesh Fitness and Gym Association submitted a request in this regard to the district magistrate office on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the safety measures taken by the state government, gyms along with water parks and swimming pools were closed with effect from January 6.

“In Lucknow alone we have nearly 700 gyms and all owners, trainers, staff members are extremely worried about the future. Water parks and swimming pools don’t function in winters so only our industry is in immense distress. Cinema, multiplex, malls, weekly markets and restaurants all are operational — mostly with 50% capacity — so why can’t gym be open? We request district administration to reconsider opening of gyms with 40% capacity as early as possible,” says association’s president Sajid Ahmed Qureshi and adds that lot is in stake for thousands of people directly and indirectly dependent on this industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The industry was banking on the New Year membership when the closure notice came in wake of the new pandemic wave. Two new gyms Neo Fitness and Cult Fit were also scheduled to open during the first half of January.

“It takes crores of rupees to open a good functional gym and then there are huge rents, staff salary, maintenance and electricity bills. Now, as gyms are closed membership fees has stopped but expenses are intact,” adds national-level body builder Ravish Ahmed who also run multiple branches of Fusion Fitness Gym.

Mr India bronze medalist Prashant Nayak is a worried as Federation Cup is just a month away and he can’t train at a gym. “Body builders need advance-level training and are heavily dependent of pumping weights which is not possible as gyms are closed. I am somehow managing but if I won’t get to have a proper work out session all my efforts will go waste.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sashwat Kesarwani, who runs Fitness Habit gym, wonders why gyms have been closed as it promotes fitness which is the need of the hour. “Records tell that maximum adult population is now vaccinated. Gyms are very organised in terms of precautions, vaccination mandate, safety protocols and hardly any gyms in the city are running with even 50% capacity. Many gyms have already downed their shutters due to losses and if we see more closure many more meet the same fate,” he says.

Abhishek Pratap Sahi is worried about the future of his centre. “We at Crossover Gym have to pay heavy rent, loan instalment, instructor’s salary and fixed overheads. Expenses are intact but there is no inflow of money as we are not getting fees so if such situation continues one has to close.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They want the UP government too follows decision taken by other governments and open the avenue of fitness in the city as this will give a breather to the struggling industry, adds Sajid.