CM rebukes officials for slow progress in Gorakhpur six-lane flyover construction

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday evening reprimanded officials for the slow progress in the construction of Gorakhpur’s first six-lane flyover. During an on-site inspection from Transport Nagar crossing to Padle Ganj, he expressed dissatisfaction over the delay and directed the executing agency to expedite work with enhanced resources. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an on-site inspection from Transport Nagar crossing to Padle Ganj in Gorakhpur. (Sourced)

The CM, who had returned from his election campaign in Bihar, made a surprise visit to the construction site and inspected pillars numbered 62–63 and 18–19. He questioned officials, saying, “The monsoon is over, and this period is ideal for accelerating construction. Why hasn’t the pace increased?” When they failed to provide a satisfactory explanation, he sternly instructed them to increase both general and technical manpower, as well as machinery and equipment, to ensure timely completion.

The ₹429.49 crore project, spanning 2.6 km with 77 pillars, began in February 2023 and is targeted for completion by January 2026. Officials from the Uttar Pradesh Setu Nigam Limited informed the CM that over 72% of the physical work has been completed.

At pillars 18–19, the CM directed officials to ensure adequate lighting on the flyover and service roads below. He also instructed them to beautify the spaces beneath the structure on the lines of Ayodhya and to design road slopes toward the drains for proper water discharge. “Install mesh coverings at multiple drain inlets to prevent garbage from entering,” he emphasized.

He ordered that drainage and slab covering work beneath the flyover be completed within one month and stressed the importance of proper alignment of service roads and drains to prevent waterlogging. Reviewing the structural drawings, he was informed that slabs have been laid on 55 of the 77 pillars, with the remaining work expected to be completed by January 2026.

Later, Adityanath inspected the demolition activities between Ghanta Ghar and Pandey Hata for the Heritage Corridor project. He assured affected traders that suitable rehabilitation options would be provided.