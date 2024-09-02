CM Yogi asks officials to camp in dists facing animal attacks

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior forest officials to camp in affected districts, given the rising incidents of man-animal conflict in different parts of the state, particularly the attacks by wolves. Uttar Pradesh chief ministerYogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

Such attacks should be controlled at any cost and animals attacking humans should be captured. All possible efforts should be made in this direction, the CM told officials.

The CM convened a high-level meeting with forest department officials on Monday to address the recent surge in incidents of human-wildlife conflict across several districts of Uttar Pradesh. He urged them to analyse the causes behind the increase in such conflicts to curb them effectively.

“Coordination among forest, police, local administration, local panchayat, revenue department should be ensured and people should be made aware about the incidents and steps for their own safety,” said the CM.

Meanwhile, the forest minister ordered the immediate deployment of additional forest department personnel in Bahraich, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Bijnor, and other affected districts, along with increased joint patrolling efforts.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state to declare human-wildlife conflict as a disaster, ensuring comprehensive support to families affected by attacks by wild animals or untimely deaths, read a press statement from the state government.