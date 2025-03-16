CM Yogi does not understand pain of others: Akhilesh

Launching an attack on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the former does not understand the pain of others. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was speaking to the media in Mohoba on March 16. (HT file)

Yadav further alleged that the ruling party in the state was doing politics of hate and it had betrayed the youth, farmers and the common people.

Speaking to media in Mahoba district, he said, “One who talks of division in the society cannot be a yogi. Wearing saffron clothes does not make one so. One becomes a yogi by thoughts and language. Only the one who considers the pain of others as his own and whose thoughts are good becomes a yogi. Does the CM understand the pain of others?”

“Monocoloured people can never like multicoloured people. We are the ones who want to take the whole society along,” the SP chief claimed.

On the issue of unemployment, he alleged, “The BJP government has created an army of unemployment youth in the state today. Our markets are being sold. It is sad to learn that our educated and qualified people are sent back from the United States. Due to the wrong policies of the BJP, our people who were working abroad had to come back.”

“The SP government did development work in Bundelkhand. Work was also done to build roads and markets. In the Samajwadi government, a plan was made to supply water through pipes from dam to Rath town (in Hamirpur district). Had that scheme been started, Rath town along with the villages on its route would have got pure drinking water,” Yadav claimed.