CM Yogi to campaign in poll-bound Haryana today

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is set to launch an election campaign in favour of BJP candidates in poll-bound Haryana on Sunday. (File)

Those aware of the development said Yogi was likely to hold an election meeting in favour of Krishna Bedi, the BJP candidate from Narwada (SC) assembly constituency in Jind district of Haryana.

Bedi, in a post on social media, has urged people to reach Mela Mandi for the public meeting of the UP CM at 10 am on Sunday.

The CM will later address public meetings in favour of the BJP candidate from Rai assembly constituency in Sonipat district of Haryana. The BJP has fielded Krishna Gahlot as its candidate from the constituency. He will also address a public meeting to seek votes for Yogendra Rana, the party’s pick for Assandh assembly constituency in Karnal district.