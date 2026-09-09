Committee mulls cap on number of ‘bhandaris’ at Banke Bihari temple

AGRA The high-powered committee constituted for the management of Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan expressed its commitment to ensure compliance of the Supreme Court order on August 25 for the implementation of a transparent mechanism to prevent any pilferage in offerings made by devotees coming to the temple.

The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. (File Photo)

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“All steps will be taken to counter any irregularities related to offerings and a proposal was discussed to limit the number of ‘bhandaris’ (those who receive offerings made by devotees to the deity),” said justice Ashok Kumar (retired), former judge of Allahabad high court and chairman of the committee, who presided over the panel’s 19th meeting on Tuesday evening.

He added: “The conduct of ‘bhandaris’ stationed near donation boxes was found improper. Many a time, they were found to keep the offerings or pass them on and thus a decision has been taken to limit the number of ‘bhandaris’ at the temple because not many are required for the task. None without proper authority will be allowed access to the temple.”

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{{^usCountry}} The committee also took up the issue related to valuables donated to the deity as complaints were received about these valuable items not being used in accordance with tradition during special occasions, added Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee also took up the issue related to valuables donated to the deity as complaints were received about these valuable items not being used in accordance with tradition during special occasions, added Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

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Issues related to funds being allocated for Radhashthami, decoration carried out at the temple in the form of ‘phool bangla’ (flower settings), crowd in the passage leading to the temple were also taken up, he informed.

The high-powered committee for the Banke Bihari temple was constituted by the Supreme Court in August 2025 to address long-standing issues surrounding the temple’s administration and management.

The apex court had directed that every penny donated at the temple must first go to the deity’s funds, saying no person associated with the temple can appropriate offerings before they are deposited into the temple treasury.

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Hearing a matter concerning alleged siphoning of donations at the temple, the court directed the committee overseeing its functioning to put in place a transparent mechanism to ensure that offerings made by devotees are properly accounted for.