LUCKNOW The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress on Tuesday held marathon seat-by-seat discussions covering all 403 Uttar Pradesh Assembly constituencies, projecting confidence that a seat-sharing pact for the 2027 polls would be sealed over the next two meetings.

Having earlier sought around 181 constituencies, the Congress scaled down its pitch and submitted a revised list of 100–120 seats, sources said, stressing that the final arrangement must rest on winnability and mutual accommodation rather than rigid numbers. (Pic for representation) more less

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Ahead of the second day of formal parleys in Delhi, SP leaders confirmed they had placed an opening offer of 26 seats before the Congress. Highly placed Congress sources, however, said the proposal was flatly rejected. The SP’s formula comprised the two seats Congress won in the 2022 Assembly elections, four where it finished runner-up and 20 others where the SP polled 60,000–70,000 votes compared to Congress’s roughly 2,000.

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Having earlier sought around 181 constituencies, the Congress scaled down its pitch and submitted a revised list of 100–120 seats, sources said, stressing that the final arrangement must rest on winnability and mutual accommodation rather than rigid numbers.

Held at the Delhi residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, Tuesday’s detailed session followed a brief 20-minute introductory meeting on Monday devoted to pleasantries and exchanging lists. Emerging from the huddle flanked by leaders of both delegations, SP Rajya Sabha MP and four-member negotiating panel head Ram Gopal Yadav struck an upbeat note.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have discussed every seat individually, and the discussions have been very positive. However, 403 seats is a very large number, isn’t it? So, the discussions have not yet been completed. But you can be rest assured that we will finalise everything in the next two meetings,” Yadav told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have discussed every seat individually, and the discussions have been very positive. However, 403 seats is a very large number, isn’t it? So, the discussions have not yet been completed. But you can be rest assured that we will finalise everything in the next two meetings,” Yadav told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

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SP’s negotiating panel also comprises state president Shyam Lal Pal and Lok Sabha MPs Rajeev Rai (Mau) and Iqra Choudhary (Iqra Hasan), with Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad joining leaders after the session. The Congress side included AICC Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and working president and Saharanpur MP Imran Masood.

Publicly, both camps avoided sparring over the seat count. “We had a detailed discussion on all 403 seats, and there were no demands made, as we want to fight unitedly,” Gautam said. Masood echoed the tone, framing the talks around “cooperation” rather than demands. UP Congress president Aradhana Misra described the round as positive, adding that the exercise would continue “until we announce the alliance positively.”

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In Lucknow, SP president Akhilesh Yadav refrained from commenting on specifics, noting that designated negotiators were handling the talks in Delhi. “Alliances are formed to win. We want to accommodate each other in such a way that we can defeat our opponents,” he said.

In a post in Hindi on X, he stated: “The winning start has been made with the first ‘26 seats’...Working together wisely, things will move forward.”

The early push reflects the allies’ effort to replicate their 2024 Lok Sabha momentum — when they fought together under the INDIA bloc banner to capture 43 of UP’s 80 parliamentary seats — after contesting the 2022 Assembly elections separately, where the SP won 111 seats and the Congress only two.

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