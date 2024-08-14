Cong responsible for the tragedy of partition: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of engaging in divisive politics and urged people to be cautious of forces that divide them in the name of caste, region, and language. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak, Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma and others participates in the Silent March organised from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue towards Lok Bhavan as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign commemorating the 78th Independence Day, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

“We have to think about one India and a great India. The Congress is responsible for the tragedy of partition and it will not apologize to the public for this tragedy. Whenever Congress got an opportunity, it tried to strangle democracy...Emergency in 1975 is an example of this,” he said speaking at a meeting organized at Lok Bhavan on Partition Horror Remembrance Day.

The CM said: “Congress’s lust for power unfolded in the form of the tragedy of partition. It gave independent India such a sore, whose sting the country is facing even today in the form of terrorism, extremism and separatism.”

“If the then political leadership had shown firmness, no power in the world could have partitioned the country. To gain power, Congress put the country at stake,” he added.

Adityanath said partition was a black chapter of our history, and today the same mistakes were made by political parties at the time of elections. “What used to happen earlier in the name of casteism, the same acts are being done today at the level of political parties. A malicious attempt is being made to take us towards the same partition,” he said.

The CM said he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called for opening the curtain from the dark chapters of history and making way for correction of mistakes.

“What happened in 1947 is happening in Pakistan and Bangladesh today. At that time 10 lakh Hindus and Sikhs were killed, even today we are witnessing the same scenes of arson, vandalism, loot, atrocities against women. Around 1.5 crore Hindus are shouting to save their identity in Bangladesh,” he said.

He said the so-called secularists in various countries and India were silent over atrocities in Bangladesh as they were worried about their vote bank. “Their human sensitivity is dead. They have encouraged the politics of divide and rule after Independence. These people got power from the British...rather than governing the country, they ran power as the sons of the British,” said Adityanath.

“India is not only the largest democracy, but is also the motherland of democracy. No other country has the kind of freedom that India has given to its citizens. We should take pride in the Constitution and respect its makers. We should respect the determination of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and bow down to Bhimrao Ambedkar, who gave us the Constitution. We have to express our respect to the heroes who sacrificed everything for the independence of India,” he emphasised.

“India will be developed, powerful and strong by the time of the centenary celebration in 2047. To build a strong India, the PM had talked about ‘panch pranas’ during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Out of that, we all have to follow the most important- civic duty.” he said.

“Even today, permission for Nagar Kirtan is not given in Nankana Sahib on occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev. Sindh was a Hindu majority state...why was it allowed to go to Pakistan? In 1947, there were 22% Hindus in Bangladesh, today the figure has come down to 7-8%,” added Adityanath.