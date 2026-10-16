Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lashed out at the Congress over violence during its recent protest in New Delhi, alleging that Rahul Gandhi wanted a Bangladesh-style regime change in India by orchestrating political unrest.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference at the BJP office in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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“This fight is not for electoral reforms, not for SIR, not against Gyanesh Kumar (Chief Election Commissioner), not for the bright future of youth. It is a conspiracy to grab power. In a democracy, there is no licence to spread anarchy and attack constitutional institutions,” Singh told media persons in Lucknow.

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Referring to the regime change in neighbouring Bangladesh, Singh said: “Rahul Gandhi and his allies want a regime change in India through the Bangladesh model.”

He was referring to the ouster of then Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024 following the July uprising, which led to the formation of an interim government.

Singh said maintaining law and order required cooperation with law enforcement agencies, but institutions were being defamed through political opportunism. “Rahul Gandhi should introspect; this is my suggestion. We have chosen the path of dialogue, not confrontation, for nation-building,” the Union minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh said three “unpardonable crimes” had taken place under Congress rule: the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975, the massacre of Sikhs in 1984 and the Congress’s support for a government that, he alleged, had shed the blood of Ram bhakts and kar sevaks in 1990. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said three “unpardonable crimes” had taken place under Congress rule: the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975, the massacre of Sikhs in 1984 and the Congress’s support for a government that, he alleged, had shed the blood of Ram bhakts and kar sevaks in 1990. {{/usCountry}}

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“The fourth is being committed today by the Congress by hurting the Constitution, constitutional values and institutions,” he said.

“In 1975, Indira Gandhi put democracy behind bars. Today, Rahul Gandhi keeps the Constitution in his pocket and tries to spread anarchy,” Singh said.

Referring to the history of the Election Commission, Singh alleged that the Congress had turned it into a puppet.

“Turn the pages of Congress history, and you will find many chapters. There was a recommendation to remove Naveen Chawla from the post of election commissioner (in 2009) over the allegation that he shared information with Congress leaders. However, the Congress elevated him to the CEC post,” he said.

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He also cited former election commissioner MS Gill, who later became a Union minister twice.

“Till 1993, elections in the country were held without voter ID cards. Before 1993, there was no voter ID. There was no solid proof to establish voter identity. Since voter ID came, a majority has become a distant dream for the Congress. Since the voter ID system was implemented, the Congress has never formed a government on its own in the Lok Sabha,” he said.

On allegations of vote theft, Singh said the Congress should answer for its electoral setbacks.

“The Congress says its votes were stolen. The Congress last won in UP in 1985. It has not secured a majority since 1984, when the BJP was a two-seat party. Was this vote theft or a failure to work? Rahul Gandhi should answer. Can he win the Rae Bareli seat without the Samajwadi Party?” Singh asked.

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“Rahul Gandhi burst a hydrogen bomb of vote theft and created noise across the country. His hydrogen bomb did not prove to be even a Diwali firecracker. Once, a 35-year-old woman was made a 124-year-old voter; once, there was an attempt to defame common citizens. Lies and drama. And not a single formal appeal against the voter list was filed by his own party,” he said.

“We never doubted constitutional institutions; this is our character. We never doubted the electoral system. We never misled people by defaming institutions. We have always respected the people, the Constitution and constitutional institutions,” Singh said.

He alleged that the Congress wanted to create anarchy in the country, and its UP unit itself was in complete disarray. “People of the country and the state will never forgive them,” Singh said, adding that Rahul Gandhi was pursuing politics of disruption and that democracy did not give anyone a licence to unleash violence. He also referred to the Supreme Court’s observations on Thursday.

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