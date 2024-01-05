Consecration to be telecast live in UP jails: Minister

Agra ::: Minister of state for prison and homeguards (independent charge) Dharamveer Prajapati announced on Thursday that ‘pran pratishtha’ (installation) ceremony in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 would be telecast live in all jails in Uttar Pradesh. The minister giving a cheque of ₹ 29,000 to Laik Ahmed, an inmate of Aligarh prison.Laik earned ₹ 29,000 through his lock-making skill in three months. (HT)

Prajapati, who visited Aligarh prison, distributed blankets and woollen clothes among inmates . He also distributed copies of Ramcharitmanas, Sundar Kand and Hanuman Chalisa.

“The ‘pran pratistha’ (installation) ceremony in the newly construction Ram Mandir of Ayodhya will be telecast live in all jails in Uttar Pradesh on January 22,” said Prajapati after getting released 10 prisoners who were over staying in jails for failing to deposit penalty imposed of Rs. 17441.

Prajapati distributed 220 blankets, 101 inner wear, 55 shawls and 5 knitting machines among women inmates. “Most of the prisoners in jails are from weak economic background and near about average age of 40. Parents must have bought them up with aspirations and dreams which were shattered when their ward landed in prison . These prisoners should take a vow not to walk the wrong path once they get out of prison cells, ” said minister.

“When free, prisoners should recite Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kand (chapter) of Ramcharitmanas,” said Prajapati who appreciated the presentation of ‘Gayatri mantra’ by children of women prisoners .

Prajapati handed over a cheque of ₹29,000 to Laik Ahmed, an inmate of Aligarh prison. Ahmed had opted for skill development training programme and attained expertise in making locks. He earned ₹29,000 through this skill in three months. The minister asked other prisoners to learn from the experience of Laik Ahmed.

