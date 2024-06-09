Constable crushed to death by tractor used for illegal mining in U.P.

letters@htlive.com The police team rushed Rohit to Lohia hospital, where he died during treatment. (Sourced)

KANPUR: A constable, part of a police team deployed to check illegal mining, was intentionally run over and killed by a tractor driver involved in the illegal activity in Farrukhabad early Sunday morning.

The police have seized the tractor, though the driver managed to escape.

The tragic event occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when Nawabganj police station received a tip-off about illegal mining near Nagla Chandan. Acting on this information, a police team, including sub-inspector Santosh Kumar, constables Chaman and Rohit Kumar, PRD personnel, and driver Shailendra, was dispatched to stop the mining activity.

The team intercepted the mining tractor a short distance from the village and began questioning the driver while constable Rohit Kumar climbed onto the tractor. In a sudden and deliberate act, the driver accelerated, causing Rohit Kumar to fall and get crushed under the tractor’s wheels. The driver then fled the scene, abandoning the tractor.

The police team rushed Rohit to Lohia hospital, where he died during treatment. SSP Farrukhabad Vikas Kumar and other officials visited the hospital to gather more information. SSP confirmed that the police team was dispatched to halt illegal mining and that Rohit Kumar was intentionally killed.

Rohit hailed from Darban village in the Chandpur police station area of Bijnor district and had joined the police force in 2021. He completed his training in Fatehgarh and was subsequently posted at Nawabganj police station. His family had been informed about the incident. Rohit’s brother, who served in the jail police in Etawah, had arrived in Farrukhabad, police said.