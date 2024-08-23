Contact every home during membership drive: U.P. dy CM Pathak to BJP cadre

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Friday exhorted party workers to reach out to every household to enrol new members to make the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) more powerful. Addressing party workers at a workshop on membership campaign organised at Sahkarita Bhawan, Pathak told party workers to achieve membership targets. Brajesh Pathak was addressing party workers at a workshop on membership campaign in Lucknow. (HT file)

The BJP will launch a mega statewide membership drive from September 1 before bypolls to 10 assembly seats in the state are announced. Also present on the occasion, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma asserted on bringing old loyalists back into the party fold.

Party’s state vice president Tryambak Tripathi said the BJP is a cadre based party. He stressed on the need to expand the party’s base. Before the membership drive, the party will organise workshops across the state to mobilise party cadre from the mega drive.

The BJP has also planned workshops on 1,62,012 booths on August 31.During the campaign, the BJP will reach out to every household from September 11 to 17. Party’s Lucknow metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi said in the state capital, the party has set a target of enrolling five lakh new members.

After the membership drive, organisational changes will be made in the BJP from block to district level, he added. After the below par performance in U.P. in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, the membership drive will be the biggest exercise to be undertaken by the BJP.