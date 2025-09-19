Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Corruption rampant in recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Updated on: Sept 19, 2025 07:30 pm IST

Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP government of corruption in Uttar Pradesh's job recruitment, alleging rigged processes and neglect of the PDA community.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that corruption is rampant in recruitment process of various government jobs in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The BJP government is involved in a rigged recruitment process. There is arbitrariness and corruption in these recruitments. The appointments made at the Lakhimpur urban co-operative bank are just one example,” he alleged in a statement issued on Friday.

“Loot, corruption and dishonesty pervade every aspect of the government. BJP members are colluding to distribute jobs and budgets among themselves. Everyone from top to bottom is involved in this scam. Under the current regime, 90% of the PDA community is being neglected and their rights are being robbed,” Yadav further alleged.

“The rights and reservations of the poor and the PDA have been snatched away by the BJP government. The government is operating with nothing but corruption and lies. Metro rail operations in Lucknow began under the Samajwadi Party government. However, the chief minister’s statement regarding metro operations was extremely shameful,” he claimed.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Corruption rampant in recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On