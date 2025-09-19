Corruption rampant in recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that corruption is rampant in recruitment process of various government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The BJP government is involved in a rigged recruitment process. There is arbitrariness and corruption in these recruitments. The appointments made at the Lakhimpur urban co-operative bank are just one example,” he alleged in a statement issued on Friday.

“Loot, corruption and dishonesty pervade every aspect of the government. BJP members are colluding to distribute jobs and budgets among themselves. Everyone from top to bottom is involved in this scam. Under the current regime, 90% of the PDA community is being neglected and their rights are being robbed,” Yadav further alleged.

“The rights and reservations of the poor and the PDA have been snatched away by the BJP government. The government is operating with nothing but corruption and lies. Metro rail operations in Lucknow began under the Samajwadi Party government. However, the chief minister’s statement regarding metro operations was extremely shameful,” he claimed.