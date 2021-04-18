Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh under lockdown today

Uttar Pradesh has announced a lockdown every Sunday across the state till May 15 in order to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The Sunday lockdown comes days after Allahabad High Court asked chief minister Yogi Adityanath to consider imposing complete lockdown-like measures for two to three weeks in areas worst hit by the virus.

Only essential services will be available and shops, markets, commercial institutions and offices across the state will remain closed from Saturday 8pm till Monday 7am. Sanitisation work will be taken up at all these places, the government said. Public transports, including state transport buses, will run with a 50 per cent capacity.

In addition, a fine of ₹1000 for not wearing a mask will be imposed on first-time offenders. If caught without a mask for the second time, people would have to pay ₹10,000.

All indoors functions during the lockdown will have a restriction of 50 guests and the outdoor ones will not be allowed to have more than 100 guests. For funeral services at cremation or burial grounds, not more than 20 people will be allowed.

Meanwhile, last week's high court order directed the government to ramp up tracking, boost testing and treatment mechanisms and set up temporary isolation wards across towns to tackle the rising number of infections. The state on Saturday recorded 27,426 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease, the highest number of cases reported in 24 hours since the pandemic began in March last year, and 103 deaths.