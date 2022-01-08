Criminal arrested within 9 hrs of escaping from police custody in Lucknow

A 35-year-old law offender, who escaped from police custody earlier in the day from court premises, was rearrested within nine hours outside Alambagh bus stand in state capital on Friday night, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), West, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ADCP said “Vishnu Pratap Singh alias Bhaiyya Singh of Bhilawa locality under Alambagh police station limits escaped after pushing a constable while being taken to Lucknow district and sessions court for hearing at around 4pm. He had at least three criminal cases registered against him.”

The ADCP said a fresh FIR of escaping from police custody was registered at Wazirganj police station and hunt was launch for his arrest following which manual intelligence was placed near his house.

“The vigilance yielded results as he was spotted in the area and later arrested from outside Alambagh bus stand at around 11 pm on Friday when he reached there to board a bus to move out of the city,” the ADCP added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}