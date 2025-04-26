Crocodile drags shepherd into Chambal river in Auraiya, search on

A 45-year-old shepherd was dragged into the Chambal river by a crocodile near Harpura village in Auraiya district on Saturday afternoon, triggering an extensive search operation by forest and police teams. The victim remained missing till late night despite hours of rescue efforts. Representational image (Sourced)

The man, identified as Ramveer Nishad, a native of Bijalpur village, had been living with his maternal family in Harpura for the past two years.

According to eyewitnesses, Ramveer had brought his flock to the riverbank near Gauri Mata temple around 12:30 pm. After allowing the sheep to drink, he entered the river for a bath when a crocodile, reportedly lurking nearby, attacked him and pulled him into the deeper part of the river.

Bystanders heard his cries for help but were unable to assist. Witnesses said the crocodile dragged him across the river and struck him repeatedly against the opposite bank before disappearing into the water with the body. Ramveer’s clothes and footwear were later found abandoned on the riverbank.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Brahmanand Singh Katheria supervised the rescue operation, which involved forest sanctuary staff and local police teams. Divers and search parties scoured the river through the afternoon and evening, but no trace of Ramveer was found till late night.

“This is a tragic incident. The sanctuary team is continuing the search. The victim’s family will be provided with financial assistance,” SDM Katheria said.