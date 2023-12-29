Day after daughter was set ablaze, Ayodhya man run over by train in Ghaziabad

A day after coming to know that his 16-year-old daughter suffered burns after being allegedly set afire by a youth, a 43-year-old man from Ayodhya died after being run over by a train while he was trying to board it while it was moving at Ghaziabad railway station to reach his hometown on Thursday, said senior police officials on Friday. A Government Railway Police official confirmed that the deceased identified as a resident of a village under Taarun police station limits of Ayodhya worked in a private firm in Delhi. (For Representation)

The deceased’s daughter stays with her mother and other family members in Ayodhya. A Government Railway Police (GRP) official confirmed that the deceased identified as a resident of a village under Taarun police station limits of Ayodhya worked in a private firm in Delhi. He said after the post-mortem examination, the body had been sent to Ayodhya.

Inspector in-charge, Taarun police station, Om Prakash Rai said one youth Ashu (19) of Naraianpur village had been troubling the girl, a class 11 student, for the last some weeks and was upset with her after she turned down his love proposal.

As per Rai, the youth set the girl ablaze when she was returning home from school on Wednesday afternoon after pouring petrol on her. He said the girl, however, was rescued by onlookers and she suffered around 15 percent burns. The girl was undergoing treatment at the Ayodhya district hospital and her condition was stated to be stable, the cop added.

The inspector said the police swung into action immediately after coming to know about the incident and the accused was arrested only three hours later in an encounter. The accused suffered a bullet wound in his left leg in the retaliatory firing by police and he had been sent to jail after being provided treatment, Rai added.