A day after the Samajwadi Party released its manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, a social media campaign highlighting the promises that the party made in its 2012 assembly election manifesto but did not fulfil during its 2012-2017 rule surfaced on Friday.
The social media campaign bore the slogan “2012 mein vaada kiya tha, 2017 tak bhul gaye, ab 2027 mein phir naya pran patra?” (Made promises in 2012 but forgot them in 2017, now a new manifesto for 2027?).
The campaign points to specific promises made by the Samajwadi Party in its 2012 manifesto on employment, law and order, farmers, women safety, electricity, education, and development. It says that several of these remained only on paper even after the SP enjoyed a full five-year majority government.
“SP is asking for votes on new promises. We are asking people to check its old promises first. The people of UP have not forgotten 2012-2017 — the riots, the goondagardi, the mafia raj, the power cuts, the fear after 5 pm. These are just a reminder of that reality,” the social media poster said.
After the SP manifesto was unveiled on Thursday, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary called it a ‘Dhakosla Patra, Loot Patra, Dhokha Patra’. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said BJP works on track record, while SP works on tape record, and SP should issue a ‘maafinama’, not a manifesto. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya called it a Bhram Patra, a plan for loot and to promote goons and mafias.{{/usCountry}}
After the SP manifesto was unveiled on Thursday, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary called it a ‘Dhakosla Patra, Loot Patra, Dhokha Patra’. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said BJP works on track record, while SP works on tape record, and SP should issue a ‘maafinama’, not a manifesto. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya called it a Bhram Patra, a plan for loot and to promote goons and mafias.{{/usCountry}}
In each district, the party plans to highlight local promises — a road that was promised but never built, a college that was announced but never opened, a job promise that never reached the youth, said Dinesh Pratap Singh, chief spokesperson, UP BJP.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pawan Dixit, Assistant Editor, brings over 20 years of frontline reporting experience to the newsroom. A specialist on Uttar Pradesh politics and governance, he has reported from the ground across the state’s most consequential stories. He cut his teeth in eastern UP, spending 15 years covering the region. Based in Varanasi, he reported the 2012 UP Assembly polls and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that reshaped the state’s political map. Moving to Lucknow in 2016, he has since led coverage of the 2017 and 2022 UP Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His reporting tracks the BJP’s strategy, opposition moves, and voter sentiment across all 75 districts. Pawan has been a constant presence in Ayodhya since 2016. He reported the entire arc of the Ram Mandir movement — from the legal fight to the Supreme Court verdict, through temple construction, to the inauguration. He continues to track every development at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On the state beat, he covers the BJP, the Industrial Development Department, and handles key outstation political assignments. He also reports major cases from the district court, Lucknow bench of the High Court, and the State Information Commission. Along with this, he also reports on NGT's important decisions related to UP. Known for sharp sourcing and clear analysis, Pawan connects politics, policy, infrastructure and faith — the forces driving UP today. He has reported developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir movement since 2016. The Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict, temple construction and the its opening have been reported by him. He reports all developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir Trust. He covers state BJP, Industrial development department, outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission