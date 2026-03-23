Dead fish in Gomti turns out to be a rumour

Dead fish washing ashore in the Gomti, in Itaunja’s Hirapuram area, initially triggered an alarm, but has now been dismissed as a rumour by the police. The fish dumped in the Gomti in Itaunja (HT Photo)

According to Shobran Singh, SHO, Itaunja, no large-scale fish death in the river actually occurred. “It was a rumour. We immediately sent police teams to the location to verify the claims,” he said.

Upon investigation, police found that the fish seen floating in the river had not died due to contamination or any environmental cause but were allegedly dumped into the river by a local engaged in fish business. The fish had reportedly died earlier in his personal pond, after which he disposed of them in the Gomti.

The clarification comes after concerns were raised by locals, who feared water pollution and potential health risks. A complaint was also filed at Itaunja police station, prompting teams from Itaunja, BKT and Mal police stations to visit the spot.

Police have since warned both the complainant of spreading unverified information and the person who dumped the dead fish into the river.

Officials said there is currently no evidence of water contamination or a fish dying en mass in the Gomti.

Earlier, videos of the incident, widely circulated on social media, drew the attention of officials. Residents have demanded safe disposal of the dead fish and measures to prevent any potential spread of infection.