Death turned into biz: ED to probe 100-cr multi-state insurance scam

MEERUT The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to launch a probe into a massive insurance scam involving fraudulent claims worth over ₹100 crore. The racket, which spans across 12 states, is also linked to at least four murders, including those of two differently-abled individuals, carried out to claim insurance benefits. The joint probe by the ED and police is expected to lead to stringent action against the network that operated with alarming reach and sophistication. (Pic for representation)

The agency has sought details of cases related to the insurance scam through the office of director general of police, confirmed SP (Sambhal) KK Bishnoi.

The scam came to light on January 17, 2025, when police intercepted an SUV in Sambhal and found large amounts of unexplained cash, PAN cards, debit cards, and forged documents. This incident unraveled an operation that targeted vulnerable individuals, particularly the poor and terminally ill, to secure life insurance policies on false pretenses. Initial investigation revealed the syndicate would present critically ill individuals as healthy to obtain policies, paying short-term premiums knowing the insured would soon pass away, allowing them to claim substantial payouts.

The joint probe by the ED and police is expected to lead to stringent action against the network that operated with alarming reach and sophistication. The ED has mandate to probe financial crime, as the scam involves multiple banks and insurance companies.

According to the SP, the gang not only orchestrated large-scale insurance frauds but also resorted to cold-blooded killings to claim money on high-value life insurance policies. The victims include: Daryab, 38, from Dilwari village in Badaun district, who was brutally killed on July 31 after being run over by a vehicle and beaten with a hammer. Policies worth over ₹50 lakh had been taken out in his name.

Sanjay, a differently-abled man from Bamanpuri in Islamnagar, was allegedly murdered by his younger brother Naveen on June 20, 2024. The motive was to claim ₹95 lakh in insurance.

Aman Kumar, a resident of Delhi, was murdered on November 15, 2023, in the Rahra area of Amroha district. His maternal uncle was allegedly involved in the killing, working alongside the gang. Policies worth ₹2.70 crore had been secured, and ₹20 lakh had already been claimed.

Mohd Saleem, from Dhanari, was murdered on July 29, 2022, also in Rahra. This murder was linked to the same group that killed Aman. Saleem’s death came to light during interrogation in the Aman murder case.

The police believe that the scam may be larger than the estimated ₹100 crore. The gang operated across 12 states and used multiple fraudulent methods to exploit insurance policies.

In several cases, they insured people who were already dead or on the verge of death. Using forged death certificates, they obtained claims posthumously and paid premiums before filing claims. The scam even penetrated government-backed schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), said officials.

Sambhal police have already arrested two employees of a bank from Bulandshahr and Shailendra, the owner of East India Investigation Company, which was allegedly used to manipulate insurance claim verification processes.

Several government officials, including village secretaries and panchayat heads, have also been arrested for their alleged involvement.

So far, 15 FIRs have been registered at various police stations, 40 accused have been arrested, and three have surrendered in court. The investigation is underway under the leadership of ASP Anukriti Sharma, whose team has unearthed several critical leads in the case.

“This is a highly organized network that has committed fraud at multiple levels and taken lives for profit. We estimate the fraud to exceed ₹100 crore. We are continuing our probe into the network,” SP said.