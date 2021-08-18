Defence Corridor: Aligarh node in UP becomes favourite destination of investors

Among six nodes of the Defence Corridor project of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Aligarh node has emerged as the favourite destination for industrialists to set up their units as all land earmarked for the project has been allotted to investors.

The other five nodes are Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow.

Now, the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has asked the state government to allot 30 acres more land for the Aligarh node of the Defence Corridor project.

The UPEIDA is the nodal agency of the state government for executing the project.

The entire 55.401 hectares land earmarked for the Aligarh node has already been allotted to 19 companies who will invest ₹1245.75 crore.

“Entire land in Aligarh node has been allotted to 19 companies. All land in this node is sold out,” said Durgesh Upadhyay, media advisor, state government, UPEIDA.

According the UPEIDA, more investors want land in the Aligarh node. Around 25 acres in this node will be used by the UPEIDA for developing public utilities.

“We have asked the state government to allot 30 acres more land in the Aligarh node as more investors have expressed desire to set up their units here,” added Upadhyay.

According to experts, investors prefer Aligarh node of the Defence Corridor due to its proximity to the national capital, New Delhi, and the national capital region (NCR).

“The Aligarh node provides easy connectivity by road from New Delhi and the NCR. From Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and the upcoming Noida International Airport, one can easily come down to Aligarh by road,” said an official of the UPEIDA.

This is the reason why Aligarh node has become the most favoured destination for investors in the Defence Corridor, he added.

The Defence Corridor would come up in Bundelkhand region and is expected to generate more than one lakh jobs.

On February 21, 2018, PM Narendra Modi had announced ₹20,000 crore Defence Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand region which is considered as one of the most backward regions in the state.

The companies that bought land in Aligarh node

Allen & Alvan Pvt Ltd - Drones

Nitya Creations India – Precision Components

PBM Insulations Pvt Ltd - Insulated Mats

M/s Jai Sai Anu Overseas Pvt Ltd – Precision Components

Deep Explo Equipment Pvt Ltd – Metallic parts for grenades and explosives

Kobra Industries - Defence packaging

Shridha Udyog - Parts for aerospace sector

M/s Precision Products – Precision componnets

Werywin Defence Pvt Ltd - Small arms

Advance Fire and Safety – Fire Safety Equipment

Navraj Metal Works – Tungsten Rods

Ancor Research Labs LLP – Drones

P2 Logitech Pvt Ltd –Optical Sights

New Space Research & Technologies Pvt Ltd – UAVs

Crimson Energy Experts Pvt Ltd – Navigational Devices

Tractrix Opto Dynamics LLP – Precision and Optical Instruments

Syndicate Innovations International Ltd – Small arms ammunition

Royal Sales Pvt Ltd – Precision components

Milkor Defence Pvt Ltd – Defence Weapon Manufacturing