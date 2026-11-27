Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Friday said development initiatives, welfare schemes and improved law and order under his party’s double-engine government will be highlighted during the campaign for the 2027 assembly polls in the state.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary was in Kushinagar. (HT file) more less

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“We have decided to contest the 2027 elections on the basis of 12 years of work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly the public welfare schemes implemented by the Centre. On the strength of these achievements and our workers, we will certainly secure a massive majority and register a hat-trick of wins in Uttar Pradesh,” he said while speaking to the media during his visit to Kushinagar.

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Chaudhary also expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power for a third successive term in the state. Underscoring changes in the state’s law and order situation, he said the identity of Uttar Pradesh had evolved under the BJP government.

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over the party’s manifesto and its promises to improve law and order and take strict action against the mafia, he said the opposition party was attempting to distance itself from its past.

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