DGP: Action impartial in Sultanpur robbery case

UP director general of police (DGP), Prashant Kumar on Thursday said that the police action in the Sultanpur jewellery shop robbery case has been completely impartial, based on evidence, while dispelling rumors surrounding the case. DGP Prashant Kumar (Sourced)

Addressing a press conference, the DGP stated the police acted only after comprehensively examining the evidence of the case, ensuring that all actions were conducted in a fair and transparent manner. He said the state police are making diligent efforts to enforce chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

Additional director general (ADG), law and order, Amitabh Yash and ADG of Lucknow Zone SB Shiradkar were also present at the press conference.

“The Uttar Pradesh police is committed to ensuring public safety and creating a secure environment for industrial groups. This commitment should make the public and stakeholders feel secure and protected. During this operation, the force mourned the loss of brave officers, and many sustained injuries,” the DGP remarked.

CCTV footage, photos, and video statements from the slain accused Mangesh Yadav’s mother and sister were also shared with media personnel at the press conference. Family members of Mangesh Yadav, who was killed in encounter with STF team in Sultanpur on September 5, has confirmed in their video statements made on August 3 that Mangesh was not at his house for the past 2-3 months.

The DGP further said the Bharat Jewellers in the Kotwali Nagar area of Sultanpur was robbed in broad daylight at 12:45 pm on August 28. He said the prompt police action in response to the robbery was entirely just. The police team has gathered to present the full details of the incident and done nearly 100 percent recovery in looted ornaments and cash, he added.

According to the DGP, a total of 15 people including 14 identified and one unidentified, were involved in the robbery, led by an Amethi resident Vipin Singh.

He said Vipin, Furkan, and three accomplices surveyed the shop on August 13 and 15, as captured in CCTV footage. He said the motorcycle used in the robbery was stolen from Jaunpur by Mangesh Yadav, and additional accomplices were involved. He said the perpetrators approached the scene in two groups and used a Bolero to flee out of Sultanpur after committing the crime.

The ADG Law and Order said that Pushpendra, Sachin and Tribhuvan Kori arrived at the scene in a Bolero. At the same time, Furkan, Anuj, Arbaaz, Mangesh Yadav, and Ankit Yadav entered the shop and carried out the robbery. These individuals were directly involved in the heist.

“Meanwhile, Vipin Singh, Vinay Shukla, Arvind, Vivek, and Durgesh were stationed around the shop to provide backup and facilitate the get-away. This information has been corroborated by CCTV footage and technical analysis. The STF and Sultanpur police have jointly uncovered the details of the case,” he added further.

Sharing further information, ADG SB Shirodkar revealed that both motorcycles used in the robbery were stolen from Jaunpur, as confirmed by location data and footage that led to the identification of the accused.

He said the Bolero’s owner was apprehended by the Sultanpur police in an encounter on September 2, resulting in the arrest of Sachin, Pushpendra, and Tribhuvan. Around 15 kg of silver, a motorcycle, and ₹38,500 were recovered from the trio.

He said the technical evidence was crucial in mapping out the sequence of events. He said Vipin Singh, previously implicated in a robbery case in Surat, Gujarat, surrendered in a Rae Bareli court after his bail was cancelled in another case lodged in Rae Bareli. He said Anuj, Arbaaz, and Furkan were also involved in the robbery.

He said Vipin Singh, the prime accused, was questioned after taking his five-day custody remand from Rae Bareli court, during which he revealed that he and Durgesh were key figures in the incident. Based on his information, 1.2 kg of gold was recovered from trunk hidden near his hideout in Rae Bareli, he stated.

While concluding, Shiradkar said as many as seven people have been arrested, one has surrendered in Rae Bareli court while one criminal was killed in encounter.