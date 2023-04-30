World Asthma Day on May 2: Parents should inform teachers of their child’s illness, say doctors

Parents should disclose, at least with the class teacher, the illness of their child, particularly if the child is allergic or asthmatic, said doctors adding “This is significant and very helpful if the child gets an attack.” The theme for World Asthma Day-2023 is ‘Asthma Care for All.’ (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“Parents often tend to hide illness taking it as a taboo. This concept is incorrect. In fact, if the teacher/school knows about any chronic illness of any student the reaction in case of a medical emergency will be better and responsive instead of any panic,” said Dr Vinod Jain, former dean (paramedical) at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

The number of children with an allergy or asthma goes up during season change, particularly when allergens or pollutants are high in the air, said doctors. “A regular follow-up with the doctor and inhaler/medicine for emergency use handles much of the emergency. But if the schoolteacher knows about the medical condition, any episode can be better handled,” said Dr Ved Prakash, HoD pulmonary critical care medicine at the KGMU.

“Schools should encourage parents to talk about any chronic illness of the child. The medical unit of the school can have a list of such students so that in case of emergency immediate management can be done effectively,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Sharing statistics for asthma, Dr A K Singh, senior consultant and head, department of pulmonary medicine, Chandan Hospital said, as per the World Health Organization, Asthma affects around 339 million people worldwide, and it is estimated that by 2025, this number will increase to 400 million.

“In addition, Asthma causes approximately 250,000 deaths every year, making it a significant public health concern,” he said.

The theme for World Asthma Day-2023 is ‘Asthma Care for All.’

“Asthma is a manageable condition, and individuals with Asthma can live healthy, meaningful lives with awareness, adherence and access to quality healthcare,” said Dr Singh.

SOME TIPS

# Children using inhalers should keep one in their school bag, even if their dose is in the morning and evening

# Do not ignore medication or discontinue it without medical advice

# Keep the school informed if the child is allergic