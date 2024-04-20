Double delight: Sitapur’s Prachi, Shubham emerge UP Board toppers

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board declared its class 10 and class 12 exam results-2024 at its Prayagraj-based headquarters on Saturday. In all, 82.60 per cent students passed in intermediate (class 12) exam and 89.55 per cent students cleared the high school (class 10) exams. Elated students of Bipin Bihari Chakravarti Kanya Vidyalaya Inter College, Varanasi, after the UP Board results were declared. (Rajesh Kumar/HT Photo)

The pass percentage of intermediate exams has increased by 7.08% this year. In 2023, the pass percentage for intermediate was 75.52%. On the other hand, the pass percentage of high school exam decreased by 0.23%. In 2023, the pass percentage for high school was 89.78%.

Girls yet again outperformed boys this year. In intermediate exam, girls secured a pass percentage of 88.42% while the boys’ pass percentage remained 77.78%. In the high schools exam, girls managed a pass percentage of 93.40% while the boys’ pass percentage remained was 86.05%, said UP Board chairman Mahendra Dev and secretary Dibyakant Shukla while declaring the results.

Shubham Verma of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mahmudabad (Sitapur district), topped in intermediate exam. He secured 97.80 per cent by scoring 489 mark out of total 500.

Baghpat’s Vishu Chaudhary of Shri Ram SM Inter College, Baraut, Amroha’s Kajal Singh of RSDM Inter College, Salempur Gosain, Sitapur’s Raj Verma of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir inter College, Mahmudabad and Kashish Maurya of Prakash Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mahmudabad along with Siddharthnagar’s Charli Gupta of Sardar Patel Rashtriya Inter College, Bansi, and Deoria’s Sujata Pandey of ARD Inter College, Babhani, jointly bagged second rank with 97.60% securing 488 out of 500.

Likewise, Sheetal Verma of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mahmudabad, Sitapur, Kashish Yadav of New Adarsh Shiksha Niketan Inter College, Dalmau of Rae Bareli, Aaditya Kumar Yadav of Shivaji Inter College, Arra of Kanpur Nagar, Anksha Vishwakarma of SS Inter College, Mustafapur, Fatehpur, and Palak Singh of SPR Inter College, Bansi of Siddharthnagar jointly bagged third place securing 97.40% scoring 486 marks out of 500.

Similarly, Sitapur’s Prachi Nigam of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mahmudabad, topped the high school exams securing 98.50% scoring 591 out of 600 marks. Fatehpur’s Deepika Sonkar of SS Inter College, Mustafapur, with 98.33% bagged second place scoring 590 out of 600.

The third place was jointly shared by four students, including Navya Singh of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mahmudabad, Swati Singh of Babauram Savitri Devi Inter College, Shekhpur Bilauli Bazar, Sitapur, Dipanshi Singh Sengar of Saraswati Gyan Mandir Inter College, Baghaura Orai, Jalaun, and Arpit Tiwari of Rama Inter College, Dalpati Sanghipur, Pratapgarh, all of whom scored 98% by securing 588 out of 600 marks.

In high school, a total of 29,47,335 students had registered for the exam. They included 29,35,353 regular and 11,982 private students. A total of 27,49,364 students, including 27,38,999 regular and 10,365 private, had appeared in the exam while a total of 24,62,026 students, including 24,55,041 regular and 6,985 private students, passed the exam, officials said.

The total pass percentage of regular students in high school exams is 89.63 while that of private students is 67.39%. Thus in high school, the total pass percentage for all students remains 89.5%. Of the total 24,62,026 students who passed high school exams, 14,39,243 were boys and 13,10,121 were girls. The total pass percentage of boys is 86.05% and that of girls 93.40%. The pass percentage of girls is 7.35% higher than that of boys.

In intermediate, a total of 25,78,007 students had registered for the exam. They included 24,25,426 regular and 15,25,581 private students. A total of 24,52,830 students, including 23,16,910 regular and 1,35,920 private, had appeared in the exams. A total of 20,26,067 students passed the exams. They included 19,08,647 regular and 1,17,420 private students.

The total pass percentage of regular students in intermediate exams is 82.38% while among private students, it is 86.39%. Thus, in intermediate, the total pass percentage for all students is 82.60%. Of the total 24,52,830 students, 13,41,356 were boys and 11,11,474 girls who appeared in the exam. Of them, 20,26,067 students emerged successful. They included 10,43, 289 boys and 9,82,778 girls. The total pass percentage of boys was 77.78% while that of girls was 88.42%.

Declaring the result, UP Board chairman Mahendra Dev claimed this is the first time in UP Board’s over 100-year history that results of high school and intermediate exams have been declared so early. The exams were held between February 22 and March 9 at 8,265 exam centres spread across the 75 districts of the state.

Officials said in intermediate exams, the percentage of students passing in first division with distinction was 2.57 per cent higher as compared to 2023 while those passing in first division was 2.83 per cent higher as compared to last year.