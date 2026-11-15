Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged the youth to draw inspiration from the lives of great personalities such as Birsa Munda, Swami Vivekananda, Rani Lakshmibai and Chandrashekhar Azad and contribute to nation-building. Draw inspiration from lives of great personalities, contribute to nation-building: Adityanath to youth

The transformation in Uttar Pradesh, he said, was visible because of the confidence and hard work of its youth.

Addressing an event at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Basant Kunj here, Adityanath launched the second phase of tablet distribution to 25 lakh youths under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana.

He said India was the youngest nation in the world, while Uttar Pradesh was the youngest state in the country.

The chief minister said 56 per cent of India's population comprised young people, while the figure in Uttar Pradesh was between 56 and 60 per cent.

Referring to the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, Adityanath said he had shaken the foundations of British rule at the age of just 25 and raised the clarion call for Independence.

Birsa Munda fought to protect the motherland, the country's honour and self-respect, he said, adding several young people had raised their voices against the atrocities of British rule during the freedom movement.

Adityanath said the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana was launched during the Covid pandemic on December 25, 2021, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

At that time, studies and examinations had been disrupted, and all students did not have access to digital devices, he said.

The government had set a target of distributing tablets and smartphones to two crore young people. In the first phase, 60 lakh students had already been provided with these devices, he added.

In the second phase, tablets will be distributed to students of 300 educational institutions in Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur and Unnao.

The chief minister urged students to use the tablets for their studies, access digital libraries and gain information about developments in India and across the world.

He said the devices distributed in the first phase had helped students appear in online examinations and also promoted digital entrepreneurship.

Highlighting the historical contributions of young people, Adityanath cited the determination of Lord Ram, the message of Lord Krishna and the valour of 16-year-old Abhimanyu in the Mahabharata.

He said Gautam Buddha renounced worldly life and became a monk in his youth, while Adi Shankaracharya established four religious centres in the four corners of the country.

The chief minister also referred to Rani Lakshmibai's contribution to the 1857 revolt, and the struggles of Guru Gobind Singh and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Remembering the Kakori train action revolutionaries, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad, he said these young revolutionaries had sacrificed everything for the country's freedom.

Adityanath urged young people to recognise their potential and imbibe the ideals of great personalities in their lives.

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