Lucknow police are investigating whether the gang accused of robbing a West Bengal-based gold trader had built an information network within the jewellery trade and government agencies to track bullion traders and obtain advance details of their movements and gold consignments.

The probe is also looking into whether other bullion traders were being tracked. (FOR REPRESENTATION) more less

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The investigation has brought the role of Avinash Shahi, a head havaldar with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), under scrutiny. He was arrested in connection with the November 21 robbery. Recruited through the sports quota, Shahi was earlier posted in Kanpur and transferred to Lucknow in January following his promotion. He was attached to a senior DRI official, a police officer said.

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Investigators are examining his professional and personal contacts, official duties and possible links with the other accused. Police may also contact senior DRI officials to establish the nature of his assignment and whether his position gave him access to information that could have been misused.

Shahi allegedly travelled on the same Khajuraho Travels bus as jeweller Mahendra Das to identify him and alert his accomplices about his whereabouts. Police are investigating how the gang obtained advance information about Das’s journey from Jaunpur to Delhi, the gold ornaments he was carrying and his travel arrangements.

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{{^usCountry}} However, investigators have not established any leakage of confidential DRI information or misuse of official databases. They are examining whether the information was sourced through business contacts, people familiar with Das’s movements or individuals acting as informers for the gang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, investigators have not established any leakage of confidential DRI information or misuse of official databases. They are examining whether the information was sourced through business contacts, people familiar with Das’s movements or individuals acting as informers for the gang. {{/usCountry}}

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The probe is also looking into whether other bullion traders were being tracked. Investigators are trying to ascertain if the accused had gathered information about jewellers’ travel routes, journey timings and the quantity of gold they routinely carried. This could help establish whether the robbery was an isolated incident or part of a wider conspiracy targeting bullion traders.

According to investigators, the conspiracy was allegedly masterminded by Tilak Manjhi, a gold artisan in Jaunpur, and Pritam Soni, who is also associated with the jewellery trade. The two allegedly used their business connections to obtain information about Das’s movements and gold consignments before involving other members in the operation.

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Das, a jewellery manufacturer from West Bengal currently residing in Delhi, had visited Jaunpur to deliver jewellery to local traders. While returning to Delhi by bus, he was allegedly intercepted near Khurdahi market in Sushant Golf City around 1.30 am on November 21. Posing as policemen, the accused forced him off the bus and made him board a car. They allegedly snatched his mobile phone and cash bag, while his bag containing gold jewellery was handed over to their accomplices. Das was later abandoned by the roadside.

The police have arrested five accused—Pritam Soni, Avinash Shahi, Rahul Chauhan, head constable Durgesh Kumar and Tilak Manjhi. Chauhan works as a security guard at a bank in Vibhuti Khand. Police have recovered around 844 grams of gold ornaments and pieces, ₹1.82 lakh in cash and a Scorpio allegedly used in the crime.

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Four other suspects—Vinay Shankar, a constable posted in Jaunpur, Ravi Shankar, Sagar Seth and an unidentified person—are yet to be arrested. The case was registered at Sushant Golf City police station under sections 310(2), 204, 205 and 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sections 198, 61(2) and 317(2) were subsequently added.