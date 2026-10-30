Dump grievances in Gomti: Amit Shah’s mantra to party workers in Uttar Pradesh

Giving a pep talk to the party cadre with a clear mantra, Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday asked them to dump all anger and disappointment in Gomti and work for a third straight BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Union home minister Amit Shah at the BJP’s state working committee meeting in Lucknow on on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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He described the electoral goal as the “fish eye” the party workers must aim at.

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“No leader can win an election for the party. It is only karyakartas (workers) who can ensure the party’s victory,” Shah told more than 2,800 functionaries at the Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow where the party’s state working committee meeting began.

“Today itself, throw all your resentment, frustration and complaints into the Gomti and get down to the task of forming a BJP government for the third time in 2027. Only one goal — victory of lotus,” he said.

“It is possible some wanted to become ministers and were made MoS, some wanted to become cabinet minister, some wanted to become MP but got the responsibility of zila panchayat member. But if any party has accommodated workers the most, it is BJP and, in UP, it has happened the most. The party’s victory is above personal expectations,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Shah cited the BJP’s expansion in Uttar Pradesh, recalling that when he became the party’s state in-charge before the 2014 polls, it had won 71 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while ally Apna Dal secured two, taking the National Democratic Alliance’s tally to 73. The BJP subsequently won 312 seats in the 2017 assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah cited the BJP’s expansion in Uttar Pradesh, recalling that when he became the party’s state in-charge before the 2014 polls, it had won 71 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while ally Apna Dal secured two, taking the National Democratic Alliance’s tally to 73. The BJP subsequently won 312 seats in the 2017 assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

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He attributed the party’s rise to the organisational strength of its workers and called on them to replicate that effort in 2027.

“The BJP government in UP is like Angad’s foot, no one can shake it,” he asserted, but warned that it will take booth-level toil, not complacency, to keep it so.

“If the Opposition continues the same politics, it will stay out of power for long.”

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The outreach comes at a time when the BJP registered a below-par show in its bastions in the recent Uttar Pradesh legislative council election for 11 teachers’ and graduate constituencies. Overall, the BJP retained its numerical edge as it held on to its tally of six seats but the main opposition Samajwadi Party improved its tally from three to five seats.

“BJP workers’ resentment was a major factor in the lacklustre show in MLC polls,” a senior BJP leader said.

“Shah is very well aware of it and his Gomti remark was meant to address that.”