Easterly winds to bring respite to sweltering Eastern U.P.

Relief from the sweltering heat is on the horizon as the India meteorological department (IMD) forecasts rain and thunder showers at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Gorakhpur division. This is expected to lead to a gradual reduction in day temperatures starting from May 30, providing much-needed respite to the people who have been enduring severe heatwave conditions for the past several days. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were recorded at 43.7°C and 29.4°C respectively (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

“There is a possibility of light rain in the Gorakhpur division between Thursday and Saturday due to the easterly winds. Districts like Ballia, Maharajganj and adjoining areas may expect some relief. While there may not be a significant change, the mercury will drop by a few notches, providing respite from the scorching and severe weather conditions,” said Mohd Danish, Lucknow Met office in-charge.

On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were recorded at 43.7°C and 29.4°C respectively. The forecast for Lucknow indicates mainly clear skies becoming partly cloudy, with day and night temperatures expected to be around 43°C and 30°C respectively, said Mohd Danish, the met office in charge in Lucknow.

Weather conditions are likely to remain dry over West Uttar Pradesh, with the IMD issuing a warning of heatwave conditions very likely to continue at a few places over the state. An Orange alert has been issued for 30 districts in UP, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Siddharth Nagar, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur City, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh, Hathras, Etah, Mainpuri, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur, and nearby areas, to experience severe heatwaves on Thursday.

Another 16 districts have been placed under a yellow alert for Thursday, including Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Gazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Farrukhabad, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Kasganj, and nearby places, expected to experience heatwaves on Thursday.

For Friday, nine districts are under a yellow alert, including Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, and nearby places expected to experience heatwaves.

Environmentalist Venkatesh Dutta of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University said: “Humans are responsible for changes in the global surface temperature, with a greater role in creating heat islands in urban areas. According to the 6th assessment report of IPCC, the probable temperature rise in the middle of the scenario spectrum ranges from 1.5°C to 5°C, with 3°C at the end of the century.”

“However, extreme heat waves are typically seen in South Asia even before the predicted timelines with new compound effects such as heat and droughts together, and high-intensity rains followed by long drought spells. Such weather extremes are happening even bypassing the earlier prediction,” he said.

“The frequency and intensity of such climate extremes will only increase in the future. Our heat sinks such as ponds, wetlands, and forests are being rapidly destroyed and replaced by concrete. We are writing the story of our own destruction,” he added.

Dutta said, “Lucknow lost 70% of its water bodies in the past 40 years, and several patches of forests were also erased to pave the way for newer settlements. The cumulative impact would be seen with urban heat islands and a shortage of water in the future. It is really a frightening scenario.”