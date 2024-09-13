Eastern UP free from encephalitis, zero deaths this year: Adityanath

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that eastern Uttar Pradesh was now free from encephalitis, with the death toll reduced to zero. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the 4th Foundation Day ceremony of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“Previous governments were mired in corruption, instead of implementing necessary measures. As an MP, I raised this issue extensively, which eventually led to action. This achievement has been made possible through unwavering determination and collective support of everyone involved, something that was once thought impossible,” he said addressing the fourth Foundation Day celebration of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

The CM recalled that five years ago, eastern UP was plagued by encephalitis, with an annual death toll ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 between July and November, and Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College alone accounting for 500 to 700 deaths.

“This crisis persisted for 40 years, resulting in the deaths of 50,000 children, while previous administrations failed to address it effectively,” he said. The CM acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in establishing AIIMS in Gorakhpur to combat encephalitis.

Adityanath said recent surveys conducted in eastern UP confirmed that no child died fof encephalitis this year. He added that these findings underscored the success of the government’s efforts in eradicating the disease from the region. He also highlighted the rapid progress being made towards establishing one medical college per district in UP, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

During the event, the CM released the institute’s annual report, inaugurated a new building, and honoured professors and assistant professors by awarding medals and certificates.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, minister of state Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, principal secretary (medical health), family welfare and medical education Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma and director of the institute Prof CM Singh were also present.

“Within the next 5 to 7 years, UP will not face shortage of doctors. All PHCs and CHCs will be staffed with doctors, and institutions like RMLIMS, SGPGI, and KGMU will have highly skilled specialists,” he said.