ED orders attachment of ex-MP Atul Rai’s 4.18-cr properties

The Enforcement Directorate, Allahabad sub-zonal office, on Tuesday ordered attachment of six immovable properties worth ₹4.18 crore belonging to M/s Spectrum Infraservices Private Limited, a company owned and controlled by Atul Rai, former MP of Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, and Jitender Sapra, officials said in a press statement. The ED said the action is part of a money laundering investigation. (For representation)

They said the action is part of a money laundering investigation linked to M/s Vikas Construction, a company controlled by slain gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The properties attached include a residential apartment in New Delhi, three residential plots in Varanasi, and two agricultural plots in U.P’s Ghazipur district.

The ED initiated its investigation based on an FIR registered at the Dakshin Tola police station in Mau, according to which M/s Vikas Construction had encroached upon government land located in Raini Village, Mau and illegally constructed a godown on it. Similarly, another godown was built in Ghazipur and leased to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), thereby generating proceeds of crime (POC), officials said.

The total rent received amounted to ₹15.31 crore and additional proceeds of ₹2.25 crore were obtained as a subsidy for godown construction from NABARD, ₹3.10 crore was illegally appropriated from former partners of M/s Vikas Construction, and ₹7.05 crore was received by Atif Raza as handling and transportation charges from FCI. These transactions collectively constitute POC totalling ₹27.72 crore, they added.

The ED investigation revealed that M/s Vikas Construction was operated under the influence of Mukhtar Ansari, with his close relatives and associates as partners, including Atif Raza (his brother-in-law), who held a 15% stake in the firm.

Further probe indicated that POC amounting to approximately ₹8.49 crore, generated from M/s Vikas Construction, was deposited in the bank accounts of M/s Aaghaz Project and Engineering Pvt Ltd and M/s Inizio Network Solution Pvt Ltd (both companies owned and controlled by Ansari and his relatives/aides).

These funds were routed through business accounts under the pretext of routine expenses to integrate the illicit funds into the formal banking system and disguise their origins. Subsequently, the amount was transferred to bank accounts of M/s Kusumvision Infra Private Limited, M/s Spectrum Infraservices Private Limited, and M/s Kusum Constructions and Telecom Services as part of a business transaction arrangement that has now been established as part of a layering process, officials explained.

Additionally, POC of ₹1 crore was transferred to bank accounts of Jitender Sapra and his family members from M/s Vikas Construction, Atif Raza (accused), M/s Aaghaz Project and Engineering Pvt Ltd, and M/s Inizio Network Solution Pvt Ltd. Subsequently this money was used for buying the immovable properties.