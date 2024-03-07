ED raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki’s premises in Kanpur

KANPUR: The enforcement directorate on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, his family members, and business partners in Kanpur as part of a money laundering investigation. Solanki, a four-time MLA currently lodged in Maharajganj jail, faces 17 criminal cases. Paramilitary and police personnel stand guard at the residence of jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a raid, in Kanpur on Thursday. (ANI)

During the searches, the ED team found ₹26 lakh in cash and documents related to three flats, one of which is valued at ₹5 crore in Mumbai. The action was initiated by the ED after filing a criminal case against Solanki and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on multiple FIRs filed against them by the Uttar Pradesh police.

During the investigation of the PMLA case, it has been revealed that between 2016 and 2022, Irfan’s assets increased by 282 per cent, despite no corresponding increase in his income. Initial investigations have also uncovered evidence suggesting that Irfan held assets through benami means. Illegitimate funds were allegedly routed through fictitious names and declared as business income. Bank account scrutiny revealed transactions totalling ₹12.5 crore between 2015 and 2023, while only Rs. 6 lakh of annual income was reported in his tax returns. Several incriminating documents in the form of handwritten dairies were also found having description of illegal receipts of approximately ₹40-50 crore.

Irfan and his brother, Rizwan, along with three others, were also booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act by the state police last year.

About five premises belonging to Solanki, including his residence in Defence Colony Jajmau, a linked property in Becon Ganj area, as well as that of his jailed brother Rizwan, are being covered by ED teams from the Lucknow zonal office. Additionally, the house of his other brother, Arshad Solanki, was also searched.

Irfan Solanki’s associates include real estate builders Shaukat Ali and Haji Wasi Khan. Haji Wasi was involved in funding the infamous Kanpur riots of 2022. He and his Gang are also involved in aiding illegal Bangladeshi migrants to settle in India by procuring Aadhar Card on basis of false documents. Gangster Act has been imposed on him and his associates.

Their premises in Kanpur and a property in Mumbai, were also raided by ED early morning, accompanied by central reserve police force (CRPF) personnel. Some documents and electronic gadgets have been recovered by the agency officials, sources said. Shaukat Ali’s daughter was also questioned at her residence in Civil Lines.

Her brother, Sheikhu, said that he learned about the raids upon his return from Green Park stadium. Initially denied entry by the paramilitary personnel, he was permitted access when he mentioned a sick child inside the house. “When I informed them about the sick child, they allowed me in, and we have taken the child to the hospital,” he said.

At Irfan Solanki’s residence, the ED investigators required an electric-powered cutter, which was arranged locally. However, the reason for its requisition remains unclear.

Solanki has been lodged in the Maharajganj prison since December 2022 in connection with multiple criminal cases. His father, the late Haji Mushtaq Solanki, had also served as a two-time MLA from the SP.

Irfan Solanki and Rizwan were previously arrested by the police for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to grab her plot. They later surrendered to the police.

Solanki’s lawyer, Shiva Kant Dixit, said that the ED conducted the raid when there was nobody at Irfan Solanki’s house except for the maid. “His wife is in Maharajganj visiting him with their children, and the ED personnel switched off the CCTVs. Their actions in the absence of family members and lawyers certainly raise suspicion,” Dixit said.

He said that two cases, one involving arson and the other related to the violation of the model code of conduct in 2017, were scheduled for judgment on March 14, 2024. “The timing of the raid is surprising at this point of time,” he added.