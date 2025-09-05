Eid-e-Milad: Lakhs join Prophet’s birth anniversary celebrations

Two major processions with lakhs in attendance marked the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (Barawafat) in Lucknow on Friday. Muslims take part in a procession on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, in Lucknow on Friday. (HT)

The Madhe Sahaba procession, taken out from Aminabad Park in the afternoon, culminated at Eidgah Aishbagh after passing through Maulviganj, Rakabganj, Nakkhas, Billauchpura and Haiderganj. It was led by Islamic Centre of India chairman and Imam of Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, along with Maulana Abdul Azim Farooqui, Maulana Abdul Bari Farooqui and Maulana Muhammad Mushtaq. Nearly 200 groups and organisations participated, with members of both Muslim and Hindu communities welcoming the procession at several points, reflecting the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (composite culture) of Lucknow.

“It is a very auspicious day, the day when God sent his last prophet, Hazrat Mohammad, to guide all human beings. Muslims must strive to spread the Prophet’s message of humanity, peace and brotherhood,” Farangi Mahali said.

The second procession, Juloos-e-Mohammadi, was organised by the All-India Mohammadi Mission from Dargah Hazrat Makhdoom Shah Mina Shah. It began at 2:30pm under the patronage of Qazi-e-Shahar Mufti Abul Irfan Miyan Farangi Mahali and concluded at Jyotiba Phule Park after about an hour. Participants carried banners and flags as they marched, braving intermittent rains.