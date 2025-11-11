Ekta Yatra: Yogi recalls Sardar Patel’s stress on discipline, unity

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched ‘Unity March’ processions across the state to commemorate Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary with chief minister Yogi Adityanath leading the Ekta Yatra in Gorakhpur. The chief minister paid tributes to Sardar Patel, recalling the leader’s emphasis on discipline, national unity and responsibility. UP CM said it was a matter of pride that the country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. (HT file)

Adityanath said it was a matter of pride that the country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the “Iron Man of India”, with great enthusiasm through various programmes across states. “Patel had said that freedom is not just about being independent, but also about serving the nation responsibly. He also reminded that no country can be enslaved if its youth remain aware and dedicated,” he said in his address.

The ‘Ekta Yatra’ will be held in all 403 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said. UP BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary participated in the yatra in Gosaiganj in Ayodhya district. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak joined the processions in Lucknow’s Bakshi Ka Talab and Kanpur Cantt, respectively.

The processions will cover various constituencies, with ministers and leaders participating to spread the message of national unity. The event aims to connect with people and promote Sardar Patel’s ideals. On Tuesday, the chief minister will lead the ‘Unity March’ in Kursi assembly segment of Barabanki district and Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary will lead the yatra in the Bachhrawan assembly segment of Rae Bareli district.