The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has initiated a formal inquiry into allegations of money being demanded for admission to its emergency ward after a video purportedly showing the incident surfaced on social media. The administration said that the matter came to its notice five days ago and that an investigation had been initiated to establish the facts. The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

In a statement issued in response to the video circulating on various social media platforms, the institute said it had taken immediate cognisance of the allegations after they were brought to its notice. A formal inquiry is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and verify the claims.

PGI director Radha Krishna Dhiman said, “SGPGIMS follows a zero-tolerance policy towards unethical conduct and I can assure that appropriate action would be taken based on the inquiry findings.”

However, the institute has not disclosed the identity of those allegedly involved, the amount of money purportedly demanded or whether any staff member has been identified or questioned so far.

The inquiry is expected to establish whether the alleged demand was made by an employee of the institute or any other person operating within its premises.