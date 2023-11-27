close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Ensure docs' attendance through geo-fencing: UP chief secy to officials

Ensure docs’ attendance through geo-fencing: UP chief secy to officials

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 27, 2023 08:58 AM IST

Chief secretary DS Mishra emphasized the need for taking public complaints seriously during ‘tehsil diwas’ ‘thana diwas’ and IGRS portal etc. He said there should be no power cuts during coming festivals.

Lucknow: Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has directed divisional commissioners and district magistrates to start a system of recording online attendance of CHC and PHC doctors through geo-fencing and clock the timing of their entry and exit to ensure their presence during fixed hours.

He also asked the officials to make surprise inspections of tehsils and blocks to see that no middleman or tout worked there.
He also asked the officials to make surprise inspections of tehsils and blocks to see that no middleman or tout worked there.

In a meeting here on Sunday, the CS said, “Also launch a special drive to eliminate the chances of plying of unauthorised ambulances in any district.”

He further told them to ensure that officials posted in blocks and tehsils necessarily stayed at the place of their posting only.

He also asked them to make surprise inspections of tehsils and blocks to see that no middleman or tout worked there. “Take strict action against officials if complaints of touts’ interference in their offices are received,” he said.

Mishra emphasized the need for seriously taking public complaints during ‘tehsil diwas’ ‘thana diwas’ and IGRS portal etc. He said there should be no power cuts during coming festivals.

Holding another meeting related to law and order, the CS said the coming days were sensitive in view of festivals, including Kartik Purnima. He said circle officers (COs) and inspectors etc must stay at the place of their posting so that a victim may get prompt help.

Addressing the meeting, principal secretary, home, Sanjay Prasad said senior police officials should personally visit the spot in sensitive cases. He said operation of illegal ambulances should be banned, swift action be taken in love jihad cases and police patrolling under supervision of senior officials be intensified to deal with incidents of extortion.

