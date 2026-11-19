The Uttar Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday arrested the main accused in an alleged ₹7-crore fraud involving the production of a documentary on Maha Kumbh 2025. For representation only (Sourced)

The accused, Sumit Nagar, a resident of Varanasi, was arrested outside Hotel Isanika in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area. He had allegedly been absconding since the registration of the case, the EOW said in a press release.

According to the agency, the case followed a complaint by Puneet Sikka, director of M/s IQ, who had signed an agreement with M/s INK Pictures and Mcode Ventures LLP on January 2, 2025, to produce the documentary.

An amount of ₹5.60 crore, including GST, was paid for the project. However, the documentary was allegedly never produced, and the accused are suspected of misappropriating the funds through forged agreements and fabricated bills.

The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly submitted fake handwritten catering bills worth around ₹75 lakh and obtained payments against them. They also allegedly extorted around ₹20 lakh by threatening not to complete the work and demanded additional money for shooting expenses and studio rentals.

The EOW said Nagar and five others allegedly conspired to cheat the complainant’s company and siphon off funds from the government-sponsored project.

The agency also alleged that more than 50 terabytes of project footage were stolen. The total alleged embezzlement is estimated at over ₹7 crore. Further legal proceedings are underway.