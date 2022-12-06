‘Excessive use of fertilisers spoils quality of soil’

World Soil Day was celebrated at ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources in Lucknow on Monday.

Uttam Kumar Sarkar, director of the institute, while addressing the event said that the objective of celebrating this day is to guide and train the farmers regarding the use of fertilisers and nutrients in their agricultural fields. Till date, the majority of farmers have been using the fertilisers in their field to get maximum production.

The United Nations General Assembly in its 68th session decided to celebrate December 5 each year as ‘World Soil Day’ to focus attention on the importance of healthy soil in sustaining life on earth and advocating sustainable management of soil resources.

“As per the studies, it was found that excessive use of fertilisers not only increases the input cost but also impairs productivity and spoils the soil quality. The Soil Health Card programme launched by the government is helping the farmers to determine the status of the nutrients in soil of their fields/ponds, guiding them to use manure and fertilisers as per the need of the soil for optimisation of production systems,” he added.

About 95% of the global food production depends on soil which constitutes the foundation for essential ecosystem functions and overall agricultural development, thus playing key role in sustaining life on mother earth.

