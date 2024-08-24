Ex-MLA who once ‘hijacked’ plane dies in Lucknow

Senior Congress leader Bhola Nath Pandey (72), who along with his friend Devendra Pandey hijacked an Indian Airlines plane with a toy gun and a cricket ball to demand the unconditional release of Indira Gandhi from prison in 1978, died after a prolonged illness here on Friday. Bhola Nath Pandey (72) and his friend Devendra Pandey hijacked an Indian Airlines plane with a toy gun and a cricket ball to demand the release of Indira Gandhi from prison in 1978. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai and other party leaders condoled the death of Pandey who, they said, devoted all his life to the Congress. “Bhola Pandey remained fully devoted to the party and did his best to serve the party,” said Rai over phone.

Those aware of the hijacking incident recollected that the news of it spread like wildfire as the two demanded that Indira Gandhi, who was arrested by the Janata Party government, be released unconditionally from jail. Bhola Nath along with Devendra (in their late 20s then) boarded flight IC 410 from Lucknow to Delhi on December 20, 1978.

Soon after takeoff, the duo entered the cockpit and pointing a pistol at the pilot’s head. They declared that the plane had been hijacked and wanted to speak to chief minister Ram Naresh Yadav and senior state government officials. After some discussions, the plane was taken to the Varanasi airport where both the hijackers surrendered, and it was found that they hijacked the plane with a toy pistol and a cricket ball.

“This was the time when there were no stringent anti-hijacking laws. They had tied jute string around a cricket ball and carried a toy pistol. Both were arrested and acquitted after a trial. Later, Bhola Pandey became MLA on Congress ticket from Ballia in 1980 while late Devendra Pandey became MLA from Sultanpur. Bhola Pandey was elected again in 1989,” said senior Congress leader Babloo Pandey.

As a senior Congress leader in a statement claimed that both the youths, who hijacked the plane, had nothing to do with the Congress, no party leader went to see them in jail. Late Lokpati Tripathi was the only Congress leader who used to visit them in jail, said Pandey.

