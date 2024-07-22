Expect light showers in Lucknow today

The state capital may experience light to moderate rain from Monday as delayed rain clouds are finally moving into the northern parts of the country from Odisha, according to IMD senior scientist Atul Kumar Singh. He said the cloud movement could largely affect the Terai belt of Uttar Pradesh. HT Image

Even as West UP has been experiencing mild rain with heavy rainfall in certain isolated areas, the rain deficit in the state stood at 6% on Sunday. In East UP specifically, it was 11%.

In its forecast for the state, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that rain and thundershowers were very likely over many places in west UP and a few places in the east, and it issued thunder and lightning warnings issued for most districts.

According to Mohd. Danish, a senior scientist at IMD Lucknow, the monsoon trough had gotten delayed over Odisha and Chhattisgarh “due to a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal unexpectedly transforming into a depression.” He further elaborated that the monsoon trough will move northward of the country, bringing heavy rains to the Terai belt in the north of UP, and moderate showers over the rest.

On Monday, Lucknow may experience maximum and minimum temperatures of 36 and 30 degrees Celsius, with one or two spells of rain and thundershowers.

On Sunday, the highest day temperatures were recorded at Agra (Taj) (38.6 degrees Celsius), Basti (38.5) and Kanpur (IAF) (37.8); the lowest night temperatures were recorded at Basti (24.5), Ghazipur (25.5) and Ayodhya and Bulandshahr (26).